Applications open for 2021 Youth Leaders’ Summit in Yellowknife

Ecology North has put out a call for applications to attend its 2021 Youth Leaders’ Summit on Northern Climate Change.

First held in 2009 in Inuvik, the summit has taken place every other year since. The last one took place in 2019, with 28 youth from across the North gathering in the Beaufort Delta for workshops and discussions around climate change in the Canadian Arctic.

This year’s summit will take place from August 17 to 21 just outside Yellowknife and will be hosted by Ecology North. According to a news release from the organization, participants “will learn about various impacts and actions from Elders, researchers, land-users, policy makers, and other climate leaders.”

“This is an opportunity for experiential learning in a northern context,” Ecology North stated. “We expect participants to learn from specific case studies in the North on the relevant climate change subject matter.”

Youth aged 18 to 30 are eligible to apply. Applications are open until the end of Sunday. Those selected will be notified by July 27 at the latest.

The application form is available online.