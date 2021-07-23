YK Chamber urges residents to ‘crush Covid’ with incentives, draw

NWT residents have one more week to benefit from a campaign that gives people who get their second shot against Covid-19 a range of offers at Yellowknife businesses.

The Yellowknife Chamber of Commerce’s Crush Covid campaign, launched in June, allows any NWT resident who receives their second shot of the vaccine between Friday, June 11 and Friday, July 30 to redeem a vaccination incentive at participating businesses.

Meanwhile, a separate prize draw – with a top prize of $10,000 in cash – is open to any NWT resident who is fully vaccinated by September 10.

“It doesn’t matter when you were vaccinated,” the chamber said. “If you’ve received your second shot, you’re eligible.”

The prize draw can be entered online (you’ll need to show proof of vaccination and residency if you win).

Ollerhead & Associates is providing $20,000 in cash toward the prize fund, De Beers Group has donated a 0.5-carat Gahcho Kué diamond worth approximately $1,400, and Mountain Province Diamonds has given $750 toward a setting for the diamond.

Terry Kruger, a De Beers spokesperson, said Covid-19 had impacted people around the world and “kept families apart for months at a time.” The company chose to sponsor the Crush Covid prize draw to promote the vaccination program, “protect the health of everybody in our communities, and stop the spread,” he said.

“At Gahcho Kué, we’ve had a strong response to the vaccination campaign,” said Kruger, quoting statistics correct as of mid-July that show 77 percent of workers were fully vaccinated while 87 percent had received at least one dose.

“But we’ve seen there is some reluctance, some hesitation for people to get the jab,” he continued.

“We saw this as an opportunity to encourage even more people to get protection against Covid that will allow us to return to a normal life sooner rather than later.”

Other prizes in the draw include five hours of driver training from DME Driving School, $250 cash from City Guard Patrol & Security Services, and a downtown Yellowknife prize pack from Outcrop Communications that includes gifts or gift cards from IceBlink, the Woodyard, Book Cellar, Birchwood Coffee Kǫ̀, and Jenny Spa.

A different group of companies is offering the incentives behind the Crush Covid campaign’s offer to anyone who gets their second shot on or before July 30.

Businesses in the incentive program include Copperhouse, Bullocks Bistro, Tutor Doctor, and Sundog Adventures.

Show the card you received at your second vaccination appointment – dated between June 11 and July 30, 2021 – to activate offers at those businesses.

You can get a free beverage or dessert at Copperhouse, a 10-percent discount at Bullocks Bistro, two hours of free online tutoring from Tutor Doctor, and the chance to win a $100 Sundog Adventures gift card.

Find out more about the incentive program and the prize draw on the Yellowknife Chamber of Commerce website.

This article appears as part of a paid partnership between the Yellowknife Chamber of Commerce and Cabin Radio.