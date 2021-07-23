Canada to invest $37 million in NWT road projects

The federal government on Friday announced $37 million in funding for 18 road projects in the Northwest Territories.

The cash comes through a federal funding program entitled Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure. Communities and Indigenous governments in the NWT are contributing an additional $12.3 million.

Yellowknife will receive $6.81 million in federal cash to repair and repave 11 roads – exact details weren’t given in a Friday news release, nor was a news conference held. Hay River receives $4 million and Inuvik receives $1.9 million for similar projects.

Behchokǫ̀ will get $262,500 for a study regarding replacement of a single-lane bridge with a two-lane bridge and a traffic light on the island side, alongside money for road repairs.

Other communities receiving funding include Dettah, Enterprise, Fort Good Hope, Fort McPherson, Fort Resolution, Fort Smith, Kakisa, Norman Wells, Tuktoyaktuk, Tulita, Ulukhaktok, and Whatì.

Timelines for much of the work were not immediately available, though the Yellowknife funding is related to construction earmarked for 2022 and 2023.