Behchokǫ̀ set to begin new month-long prohibition order

Behchokǫ̀ is set to return to a month-long temporary prohibition order banning the consumption of liquor within the community.

In a Facebook post on Friday afternoon, the community government of Behchokǫ̀ said the move was a response to “public safety concerns caused by a significant increase in alcohol abuse and related unlawful activity.”

Behchokǫ̀ used temporary prohibition orders last year for two months starting in May. At the time, Chief Clifford Daniels told the CBC the move was in part prompted by a concern that an influx of pandemic-related federal funding may have resulted in increased spending on alcohol.

Temporary prohibition orders are controlled by the territorial government. Friday’s notice stated an application for a new order had been filed with the GNWT by the community government. As of 6pm on Friday, the NWT government’s website did not confirm a new order had been issued.

The wording of the latest order sought by Behchokǫ̀’s council differs slightly from the orders granted last year.

In 2020, the orders extended to a 25-kilometre radius around Behchokǫ̀’s component communities of Rae, Edzo, and Frank Channel.

The wording used on Friday instead suggested a new order would apply only within the boundaries of those communities.

The community government said the order would run from July 24 to August 22, 2021.