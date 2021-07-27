GNWT announces recipients of 2021 Healthy Choices funding

The Gwich’in Tribal Council, Hay River’s Soaring Eagle Friendship Centre, and Tuktoyaktuk’s Jason Jacobson Youth Centre are among this year’s recipients of the NWT government’s Healthy Choices Fund.

The Department of Health and Social Services announced the 2021-2022 recipients on Monday. A total of $400,000 is available annually for programs and services that support “the vision of healthy, educated individuals, families, and communities in the Northwest Territories” and have “the potential to improve health outcomes for residents in a tangible and measurable fashion.”

Between $10,000 and $75,000 is available per financial year for each applicant.

Eleven projects were successful this year.

The Gwich’in Tribal Council is receiving $75,000 for a project to revitalize Métis jigging, while the Soaring Eagle Friendship Centre will get $50,000 for an initiative called Elders on the Move.

The Jason Jacobson Youth Centre is getting a second instalment of funds – $5,250 this time around, after receiving $15,750 last year – for its cooking program.

Other recipients include the Yellowknives Dene First Nation, Saamba K’e First Nation Elders Council, Délı̨nę Got’ine Government, and NWT Recreation and Parks Association.

Application forms for 2022-2023 funding will be made available in December this year. Indigenous governments, community governments and partnering non-profits are eligible to apply.