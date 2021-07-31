Inuvik police ask for help finding missing 31-year-old

RCMP in Inuvik issued an appeal for help finding a 31-year-old man on Friday evening.

Jarrett or Jarret Bourke – police used both spellings in a Friday news release – was last seen near Inuvik’s boat launch park at around 4pm on Thursday, RCMP said.

Police described him as an Indigenous man with black hair and brown eyes, who recently had the sides of his head shaved and his hair dyed blond. RCMP said he is approximately 5 ft 10 in and 215 lbs.

He was said to have been last wearing a grey, sleeveless shirt with dark-coloured sweatpants and possibly a blue hoodie.

If you can help police locate him, call Inuvik RCMP at (867) 777-1111 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.