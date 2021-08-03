Beaufort Delta Inuvik police say missing 31-year-old located ‘safe and sound’ Published: August 3, 2021 at 10:24am Ollie WilliamsAugust 3, 2021 Last modified: August 3, 2021 at 10:27am Advertisement. RCMP in Inuvik say an appeal for help finding a 31-year-old man has ended with the individual being safely located. The man had been last seen near Inuvik’s boat launch park at around 4pm on Thursday, RCMP said in making an appeal for the public’s help last week. On Tuesday morning, police said he had been located “safe and sound.”Advertisement. Advertisement. Related