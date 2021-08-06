South Slave Power outage in South Slave caused by problems at Taltson Published: August 6, 2021 at 8:24am Sarah SibleyAugust 6, 2021 The NWT Power Corporation building in Hay River is seen in August 2019. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio Advertisement. Residents of the South Slave may be without power on Friday morning. The Northwest Territories Power Corporation posted to its Facebook page that mechanical issues at the Taltson hydro facility are the reason behind the outage. The corporation said diesel generation will be used to restore power in Hay River and Fort Smith until the issues at the Taltson facility are resolved.Advertisement. Advertisement. Related