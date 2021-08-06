Bear and cub trigger warning near YK’s airport, sandpits

A bear and her cub near Yellowknife’s airport are creating “an unpredictable situation,” the NWT’s Department of Environment and Natural Resources warned residents on Friday afternoon.

In a post to Facebook shortly after 1pm, the department said of the bears: “They appear to have been split up and we are currently not sure if they have met back up. This creates an unpredictable situation.”

The department said wildlife officers were patrolling the area of the airport and nearby sandpits and would “alert any people walking in that area.”

To report a bear sighting, call (867) 873-7181.

Two bears have been killed by the department’s officers in the past week. In each instance, the department said relocating the bears was not possible without jeopardizing public safety.