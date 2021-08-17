Bones found in Fort Simpson not human, coroner says

The Northwest Territories coroner says skeletal remains found in Fort Simpson this week are not human.

In a Tuesday news release, the office of the chief coroner said a contractor uncovered the bones on Monday while doing work in Elephant Park. Fort Simpson Mayor Sean Whelly told Cabin Radio the remains were located where a new splash pad is being constructed.

According to the CBC, a new playground at Elephant Park is expected to be completed in October. The splash pad is slated to open next summer.

Fort Simpson RCMP and the coroner’s office investigated the remains in consultation with a pathologist in Edmonton, Tuesday’s news release stated.

Since it has been determined the bones did not belong to a human, the coroner said, the investigation is now closed.

Sarah Sibley contributed reporting.