NWT long-term care homes reintroduce Covid-19 restrictions

Long-term care facilities in Yellowknife, Norman Wells, and Behchokǫ̀ are now closed to visitors due to the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak in the NWT.

In Fort Smith, Hay River, Fort Simpson, and Inuvik, facilities now have a limit of two designated visitors per resident.

The territory’s health authority said the move is in line with outbreak guidelines, which also include increasing Covid-19 screening for staff and residents, more cleaning of highly touched surfaces, no group activities for residents, and physical distancing.

At facilities where residents can only have two visitors, those visitors must be from the same household and visits have to take place in the resident’s room – not a common area – unless they take place outside.

In Fort Smith, Hay River, Fort Simpson, and Inuvik, physically distanced group activities are still allowed to take place, but with a maximum of 10 residents.