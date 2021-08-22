Overnight fire reported at Fort Simpson housing project

A fire broke out at under-construction housing in Fort Simpson early on Sunday morning, residents reported.

Images from the scene showed significant damage to the rear of one townhome on the village’s main street. A window appeared smashed at the front, though it wasn’t clear if that damage occurred at the same time.

Police tape extended across a gap in fencing around the site. The road was blocked off at either side of the development.

Units in the affected development are being built by the NWT Housing Corporation and will be rented by the RCMP.

There was no immediate word regarding any injuries or the cause of the fire.

RCMP have been approached for comment.

An RCMP truck outside a fire-damaged housing development in Fort Simpson. Photo: Lynn Canney