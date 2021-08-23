Attendees warned about Covid-19 at Alberta Indigenous Games

Last week’s Alberta Indigenous Games in Edmonton were a Covid-19 exposure site, a warning issued on Monday stated.

The Northwest Territories government published an exposure notification for the opening ceremony of the Games – at the West Edmonton Mall’s ice palace on August 12 – and sporting events throughout the following week at seven venues.

Those venues are Rundle Park, the Saville Centre, St FX Sports Centre, Michael Cameron Arena, Tipton Arena, Callingwood Park, and Goldstick Park.

The territorial government said anyone attending those events should self-monitor and wear a mask in public places. If Covid-19 symptoms develop, immediately isolate and arrange for a Covid-19 test.

It was not immediately clear if the advisory was in any way connected to the ongoing outbreak centred on the territory’s Sahtu region, or an entirely separate advisory for an event likely to have been attended by NWT residents.