Fifty-three new NWT Covid-19 cases – but recoveries, too

The Northwest Territories reported 53 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, an update that included weekend diagnoses, while 203 cases are now considered resolved.

There are currently 119 active cases among NWT residents, the office of Chief Public Health Officer Dr Kami Kandola said on Monday evening. That’s down from 192 on Friday.

The biggest increases in case numbers since Friday came in Yellowknife, Fort Good Hope, Délı̨nę, and Norman Wells. Two cases were reported in Fort Simpson, the community’s first in this outbreak.

In Yellowknife, where Dr Kandola said “low-level community transmission” is still occurring, the case count went from 42 on Friday to 59 on Monday. “We are monitoring the situation carefully,” she said.

Fort Good Hope moved from 89 to 104 cases, Délı̨nę from nine to 16, and Norman Wells from 41 to 50.

Hay River and the Kátł’odeeche First Nation added one case, as did Inuvik and Gamètì. Colville Lake held steady at 79 cases in the outbreak to date, while Fort Smith and Behchokǫ̀ each still have one and Fort Providence three.

In all, there have now been 324 cases since the outbreak began.

Containment orders in Colville Lake and Fort Good Hope have been extended to September 4. Three extra Canadian Rangers – five in total – are now helping in Fort Good Hope, while the Rotary Club of Yellowknife said it had sent supplies worth $4,500 to help the community’s residents.

Five cases across the NWT “associated with the current community transmissions” have required hospital treatment, Kandola said. It wasn’t clear how many of those remain in hospital, nor their condition. The outbreak has so far claimed the life of one NWT resident.

A new exposure warning was issued, this time for Canadian North flight 244 from Edmonton to Inuvik on Friday, August 27. If you were in rows one to seven, self-monitor and, if symptoms develop, isolate and get a test.