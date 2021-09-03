Cabin Radio hosts the NWT’s federal election candidates in a live forum at 7:30pm on Thursday, September 2. Watch via the Cabin Radio website and Facebook page.

There are five candidates hoping to become the Northwest Territories’ next MP: Liberal Michael McLeod, New Democrat Kelvin Kotchilea, Conservative Lea Mollison, Green Roland Laufer, and independent Jane Groenewegen.

Host Ollie Williams will lead the candidates through a 90-minute discussion of how they and, where applicable, their parties propose to tackle the challenges the territory faces.

Audio from this broadcast will be repeated on Cabin Radio’s live stream at 10am on Friday, while the video will be available to watch on demand.

Polling day is September 20. For more information about voting, head to the Elections Canada website.