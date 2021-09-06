Elections Canada seeks NWT help for polling day

With a snap election two weeks away, Elections Canada says it needs people to help staff polls across the Northwest Territories on September 20.

Poll workers are needed for “a variety of paid positions,” Elections Canada said in a short announcement late last week. Paid training is provided.

“We are working to staff polls in all communities across the NWT,” said NWT returning officer Leanne Tait by email.

To express an interest, call the Yellowknife returning office at (780) 630-3870, visit the returning office at the city’s Centre Square Mall, or apply online.

Polling day staff earn between $17.72 and $23.44 per hour plus overtime, according to Elections Canada’s website.

You need to be a Canadian citizen and at least 16 years old on polling day to qualify for the positions available.