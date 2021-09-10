Chopped salad kits recalled due to possible Listeria

Curation Foods has recalled its Eat Smart brand chopped salad kits due to possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, harmful bacteria that can make people sick.

The food recall was initially issued on August 26 and updated on Tuesday.

The recall applies to the following products:

Product Size UPC Codes Asian sesame chopped salad kit 340g 7 09351 30169 8 SEP 10 2021

2021 SE 10

2 1A A 237 or

2 1B A 237 Avocado cheddar ranch chopped salad kit 283g 7 09351 30242 8 SEP 10 2021

2021 SE 10

2 1B A 237 Chill-lime crunch chopped salad kit 283g 7 09351 30339 5 SEP 10 2021

2021 SE 10

2 0 A 237 Homestyle ranch chopped salad kit 283g 7 09351 30346 3 SEP 10 2021

2021 SE 10

2 0 A 237 or

2 1A B 237 Hot honey chopped salad kit 311g 7 09351 30354 8 SEP 10 2021

2021 SE 10

2 1A A 237 Mexican fiesta chopped salad kit 283g 7 09351 30335 7 SEP 10 2021

2021 SE 10

2 1A A 237 or

2 1B B 237 Salt & vinegar chopped salad kit 283g 7 09351 30356 2

SEP 10 2021

2021 SE 10

2 1A A 237 Strawberry harvest chopped salad kit 283g 7 09351 30141 4 SEP 10 2021

2021 SE 10

2 0 A 237 Sweet kale chopped salad kit 340g 7 09351 89145 8

SEP 10 2021

2021 SE 10

2 0 B 237,

2 1A B 237, or

2 1B B 237 Sweet kale chopped salad kit 567g 7 09351 30204 6 SEP 10 2021

2021 SE 10

2 0 B 237 Sweet kale chopped salad kit 680g 7 09351 30279 4



SEP 10 2021

2021 SE 10

2 0 B 237 Thai style chili mango chopped salad kit 283g 7 09351 30337 1

SEP 10 2021

2021 SE 10

2 1A B 237 Spicy sweet kale chopped salad kit 311g

7 09351 30352 4

SEP 10 2021

2021 SE 10

2 1A B 237

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased. Anyone who thinks they may have become sick from consuming a recalled product should speak to a healthcare professional.

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell bad but can still make people sick.

Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache, and neck stiffness. Pregnant and elderly people and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of the recalled salad kits to date.