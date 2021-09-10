Advertisement.

Health

Chopped salad kits recalled due to possible Listeria

An image of some of the recalled chopped salad kits from Health Canada's recall alert.

Curation Foods has recalled its Eat Smart brand chopped salad kits due to possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, harmful bacteria that can make people sick.

The food recall was initially issued on August 26 and updated on Tuesday. 

The recall applies to the following products:

ProductSizeUPCCodes
Asian sesame chopped salad kit340g7 09351 30169 8SEP 10 2021
2021 SE 10
2 1A A 237 or
2 1B A 237
Avocado cheddar ranch chopped salad kit283g7 09351 30242 8SEP 10 2021
2021 SE 10
2 1B A 237
Chill-lime crunch chopped salad kit283g7 09351 30339 5SEP 10 2021
2021 SE 10
2 0 A 237
Homestyle ranch chopped salad kit283g7 09351 30346 3SEP 10 2021
2021 SE 10
2 0 A 237 or
2 1A B 237
Hot honey chopped salad kit311g7 09351 30354 8SEP 10 2021
2021 SE 10
2 1A A 237
Mexican fiesta chopped salad kit283g7 09351 30335 7SEP 10 2021
2021 SE 10
2 1A A 237 or
2 1B B 237
Salt & vinegar chopped salad kit283g7 09351 30356 2
SEP 10 2021
2021 SE 10
2 1A A 237
Strawberry harvest chopped salad kit 283g7 09351 30141 4SEP 10 2021
2021 SE 10
2 0 A 237
Sweet kale chopped salad kit340g7 09351 89145 8
SEP 10 2021
2021 SE 10
2 0 B 237,
2 1A B 237, or
2 1B B 237
Sweet kale chopped salad kit567g7 09351 30204 6SEP 10 2021
2021 SE 10
2 0 B 237
Sweet kale chopped salad kit680g7 09351 30279 4

SEP 10 2021
2021 SE 10
2 0 B 237
Thai style chili mango chopped salad kit283g7 09351 30337 1
SEP 10 2021
2021 SE 10
2 1A B 237
Spicy sweet kale chopped salad kit311g
7 09351 30352 4
SEP 10 2021
2021 SE 10
2 1A B 237

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased. Anyone who thinks they may have become sick from consuming a recalled product should speak to a healthcare professional.

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell bad but can still make people sick. 

Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache, and neck stiffness. Pregnant and elderly people and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. 

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of the recalled salad kits to date. 

