Northwest Territories confirms second death from Covid-19

The NWT’s chief public health officer on Monday evening confirmed the territory’s second death from Covid-19. No information about the person who passed away was provided.

In a statement, Dr Kami Kandola expressed her condolences to the family, friends, and community of the deceased. That community was not identified.

Premier Caroline Cochrane said: “I want to extend my sincere condolences to the friends and loved ones of the NWT resident who lost their life to Covid-19.

“Please know residents across the territory have you in their thoughts as you grieve during this difficult time.”

Julie Green, the NWT’s health minister, said “Covid is a dangerous and indiscriminate virus” as she expressed condolences.

Sahtu Elder Gabriel Kochon, 92, was the first NWT resident to pass away from Covid-19, in August.

There were two new intensive care admissions in the NWT since Friday though the number of overall hospitalizations did not rise, suggesting two existing patients’ conditions had worsened. The NWT government said 77 percent of hospital admissions were not fully vaccinated.

“Vaccines keep people out of hospitals,” Dr Kandola said in her Monday evening statement, pleading with residents to get vaccinated.

Around 30 percent of current infections are in fully vaccinated people, Kandola said, “likely due to prolonged, high-intensity exposures to those with Covid-19 in environments such as homes, shelters, and health facilities.”

The NWT government said there had been 62 new cases of Covid-19 recorded in the territory since Friday. There are now 231 active cases, down from 248 on Friday as the new cases were more than offset by recoveries.

Monday’s Covid-19 caseload across NWT communities. Image: GNWT

Yellowknife now has 132 active cases, a decrease of 13 since Friday (the capital reported 38 new cases and 51 recoveries). The size of the ongoing outbreak among Yellowknife residents without homes was not given. It’s not clear if an order restricting gathering sizes in Yellowknife will be extended this week.

Behchokǫ̀ has 47 active cases, an increase of one since Friday, including 17 new cases and 16 recoveries. Whatì has 31 active cases, a decrease of two that went unexplained as no recoveries in the communities were confirmed.

Hay River and the Kátł’odeeche First Nation now have nine active cases, an increase of four since Friday. There were no new recoveries in the communities.