Businesses hit by pandemic measures can apply for up to $5K

The NWT government has opened an existing fund to businesses “impacted by recent public health measures” related to the territory’s current outbreak of Covid-19.

The fund is an extension of the Seed program, a territorial fund for entrepreneurs and economic development. Each affected business can apply for up to $5,000, the territorial government said in a Friday news release.

Overall, there is $750,000 available.

“This short-term funding will help to cover ongoing operational costs such as rent and utilities for businesses that have experienced operating deficits since the outbreak in early August,” the NWT government said.

“Applications will be received and evaluated on a first-come, first-served basis.”

Go to the Seed program’s website for application forms and contact details.

The announcement that Seed funding is now available to outbreak-hit businesses comes hours before Yellowknife enters a set of circuit-breaker restrictions lasting for at least 10 days.

The restrictions, which begin at 11:59pm on Friday, mean businesses, bars, and restaurants can only admit a maximum of 10 customers alongside operationally required staff.

Outdoor gatherings are limited to 25 people.

Yellowknife reported 160 active Covid-19 cases as of Thursday evening.

“With these latest and most significant outbreaks, it became apparent that the NWT’s small and medium businesses were most at risk,” said industry and finance minister Caroline Wawzonek in a statement.

“We hope that this relief funding helps provide a buffer over the short term as we continue to monitor the environment.”