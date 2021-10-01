Covid-19 case reported at Yellowknife’s Aven Manor

The NWT’s chief public health officer says a case of Covid-19 has been identified at Yellowknife’s Aven Manor long-term care facility.

Dr Kami Kandola said she was declaring an outbreak at the facility as, where long-term care facilities are concerned, the definition of an outbreak is “when one person who lives or works in the facility develops Covid-19.”

Aven Manor is now closed to visitors, Dr Kandola said in a Thursday evening news release.

Aven Manor already required continuous masking of all staff and visitors alongside vaccination, screening, and limits on visitor numbers.

On Thursday, the facility underwent Covid-19 testing for all staff and residents and “enhanced environmental cleaning.”

As of Wednesday evening, Yellowknife had 172 active cases of Covid-19, a figure that has not dipped despite the territory’s efforts to implement a circuit-breaker set of heightened restrictions. More restrictive measures that sharply reduce the ability to visit others’ houses have now been introduced.