Exposure warnings for YK’s Canadian Tire, Walmart, Staples

Yellowknife’s Canadian Tire, Walmart, and Staples stores are each the subjects of Covid-19 exposure advisories from the NWT government.

Advisories issued on Tuesday also included the period between 1pm and 2pm on Sunday, October 3 at the Vietnamese Noodle House restaurant.

Canadian Tire has advisories over two days: Wednesday, September 29 from 3pm to 4pm, and Friday, October 1 from 4pm until 4:30pm.

The Walmart advisory applies to the period between 5pm and 6pm on Friday, October 1. The exposure period at Staples is 11am until 11:30am on Saturday, October 2.

“Fully and not fully vaccinated individuals who were at this location should self-monitor for symptoms,” the territorial government stated for all of the above instances. “Isolate and get tested if symptoms develop.”

You can check exposure notifications on the GNWT’s website.