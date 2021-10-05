CoronavirusYellowknife Exposure warnings for YK’s Canadian Tire, Walmart, Staples Published: October 5, 2021 at 2:26pm Ollie WilliamsOctober 5, 2021 A false-colour National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases image of the B117 variant of the virus responsible for Covid-19. Yellowknife’s Canadian Tire, Walmart, and Staples stores are each the subjects of Covid-19 exposure advisories from the NWT government. Advisories issued on Tuesday also included the period between 1pm and 2pm on Sunday, October 3 at the Vietnamese Noodle House restaurant. Canadian Tire has advisories over two days: Wednesday, September 29 from 3pm to 4pm, and Friday, October 1 from 4pm until 4:30pm.Advertisement. The Walmart advisory applies to the period between 5pm and 6pm on Friday, October 1. The exposure period at Staples is 11am until 11:30am on Saturday, October 2. “Fully and not fully vaccinated individuals who were at this location should self-monitor for symptoms,” the territorial government stated for all of the above instances. “Isolate and get tested if symptoms develop.” You can check exposure notifications on the GNWT’s website. Advertisement. Related