Nominees announced for 2021 Yellowknife business awards

The shortlists are out for this year’s 10 business awards handed out by the Yellowknife Chamber of Commerce.
Thirty-seven separate businesses received at least one nomination.
There are more than a dozen nominees for the flagship award recognizing the small business of the year: ArTech Engrave, Bella Dance Academy, Blachford Lake Lodge, CloudWorks, Copperhouse Eatery & Lounge, D’Orient Spa, Juniper Health, Northern Security Services, Piercings by Haylee J, SheBookie Bookkeeping Services, Sundog Adventures, Yellowknife Sportfishing Adventures, Blunt YK, Jackpine Paddle, PH8 Beauty Boutique, and Stanley Boxing & Fitness.
Bella Dance Academy has six nominations across the categories, while ArTech Engrave, Piercings by Haley J, and Juniper Health all received five nominations.
“Despite the ongoing disruption that businesses face, we’ve heard powerful stories of resilience, innovation, and adaptation,” said Tim Syer, president of the Yellowknife Chamber of Commerce.
“We’re proud to recognize these businesses that make our community a wonderful place to live.”
The Yellowknife Chamber of Commerce said winners will be selected by an independent panel of judges after an experiment last year with online voting.
The awards ceremony will not be held in person due to the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak in the city. Plans for recognizing and celebrating award nominees and winners are expected in the days ahead.
Here are the full shortlists.
Resilient Small Business of The Year
- ArTech Engrave
- Bella Dance Academy
- Blachford Lake Lodge
- CloudWorks
- Copperhouse Eatery & Lounge
- D’Orient Spa
- Juniper Health
- Northern Security Services
- Piercings by Haylee J
- SheBookie Bookkeeping Services
- Sundog Adventures
- Yellowknife Sportfishing Adventures
- Blunt YK
- Jackpine Paddle
- PH8 Beauty Boutique
- Stanley Boxing & Fitness
Resilient Large Business of The Year
- Bank of Montreal
- Det’on Cho Management LP
- Rochdi’s Your Independent Grocer
- The Explorer Hotel
Indigenous Entrepreneurship Resiliency Award
- ArTech Engrave
- Fireside Denture Clinic
Customer Service Award of Excellence
- ArTech Engrave
- Bella Dance Academy
- Blachford Lake Lodge
- Copperhouse Eatery & Lounge
- Crowe MacKay LLP
- D’Orient Spa
- Juniper Health
- Kavanaugh Bros.
- Northern Security Services
- Piercings by Haylee J
- Rochdi’s Your Independent Grocer
- TC Enterprises
- The Explorer Hotel
- The Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy
- Weaver and Devore
- Yellowknife Daycare Association
- PH8 Beauty Boutique
- Stanley Boxing & Fitness
Community Impact Award
- Bella Dance Academy
- Copperhouse Eatery & Lounge
- Det’on Cho Management LP
- Dragon Toner Law Office
- Juniper Health
- Northern Security Services
- Polar Tech
- Rochdi’s Your Independent Grocer
- The Explorer Hotel
- Yellowknife Daycare Association
Resilient New Business Award
- Anytime Fitness
- Cheetah Resources
- Kristen Au Marketing
- Talbot Technologies
Resilient Young Entrepreneur Of The Year Award
- Piercings by Haylee J
- YK Gold and Silver
- Jackpine Paddle
- PH8 Beauty Boutique
Workplace Health & Safety Award
- Bella Dance Academy
- Juniper Health
- Kavanaugh Bros.
- Northern Security Services
- Piercings by Haylee J
- The Explorer Hotel
Resilient Women in Business Award
- ArTech Engrave
- Bella Dance Academy
- D’Orient Spa
- Fireside Denture Clinic
- For Women Only
- Outcrop Communications Ltd.
- Piercings by Haylee J
- SheBookie Bookkeeping Services
- TC Enterprises
- Blunt YK
- PH8 Beauty Boutique
Innovation Award of Excellence
- ArTech Engrave
- Bella Dance Academy
- Blachford Lake Lodge
- Copperhouse Eatery & Lounge
- Etandah Organic Day Spa
- Juniper Health
- Stanley Boxing & Fitness