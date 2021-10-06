Nominees announced for 2021 Yellowknife business awards

The shortlists are out for this year’s 10 business awards handed out by the Yellowknife Chamber of Commerce.

Thirty-seven separate businesses received at least one nomination.

There are more than a dozen nominees for the flagship award recognizing the small business of the year: ArTech Engrave, Bella Dance Academy, Blachford Lake Lodge, CloudWorks, Copperhouse Eatery & Lounge, D’Orient Spa, Juniper Health, Northern Security Services, Piercings by Haylee J, SheBookie Bookkeeping Services, Sundog Adventures, Yellowknife Sportfishing Adventures, Blunt YK, Jackpine Paddle, PH8 Beauty Boutique, and Stanley Boxing & Fitness.

Bella Dance Academy has six nominations across the categories, while ArTech Engrave, Piercings by Haley J, and Juniper Health all received five nominations.

“Despite the ongoing disruption that businesses face, we’ve heard powerful stories of resilience, innovation, and adaptation,” said Tim Syer, president of the Yellowknife Chamber of Commerce.

“We’re proud to recognize these businesses that make our community a wonderful place to live.”

The Yellowknife Chamber of Commerce said winners will be selected by an independent panel of judges after an experiment last year with online voting.

The awards ceremony will not be held in person due to the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak in the city. Plans for recognizing and celebrating award nominees and winners are expected in the days ahead.

Here are the full shortlists.

Resilient Small Business of The Year

ArTech Engrave

Bella Dance Academy

Blachford Lake Lodge

CloudWorks

Copperhouse Eatery & Lounge

D’Orient Spa

Juniper Health

Northern Security Services

Piercings by Haylee J

SheBookie Bookkeeping Services

Sundog Adventures

Yellowknife Sportfishing Adventures

Blunt YK

Jackpine Paddle

PH8 Beauty Boutique

Stanley Boxing & Fitness

Resilient Large Business of The Year

Bank of Montreal

Det’on Cho Management LP

Rochdi’s Your Independent Grocer

The Explorer Hotel

Indigenous Entrepreneurship Resiliency Award

ArTech Engrave

Fireside Denture Clinic

Customer Service Award of Excellence

ArTech Engrave

Bella Dance Academy

Blachford Lake Lodge

Copperhouse Eatery & Lounge

Crowe MacKay LLP

D’Orient Spa

Juniper Health

Kavanaugh Bros.

Northern Security Services

Piercings by Haylee J

Rochdi’s Your Independent Grocer

TC Enterprises

The Explorer Hotel

The Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy

Weaver and Devore

Yellowknife Daycare Association

PH8 Beauty Boutique

Stanley Boxing & Fitness

Community Impact Award

Bella Dance Academy

Copperhouse Eatery & Lounge

Det’on Cho Management LP

Dragon Toner Law Office

Juniper Health

Northern Security Services

Polar Tech

Rochdi’s Your Independent Grocer

The Explorer Hotel

Yellowknife Daycare Association

Resilient New Business Award

Anytime Fitness

Cheetah Resources

Kristen Au Marketing

Talbot Technologies

Resilient Young Entrepreneur Of The Year Award

Piercings by Haylee J

YK Gold and Silver

Jackpine Paddle

PH8 Beauty Boutique

Workplace Health & Safety Award

Bella Dance Academy

Juniper Health

Kavanaugh Bros.

Northern Security Services

Piercings by Haylee J

The Explorer Hotel

Resilient Women in Business Award

ArTech Engrave

Bella Dance Academy

D’Orient Spa

Fireside Denture Clinic

For Women Only

Outcrop Communications Ltd.

Piercings by Haylee J

SheBookie Bookkeeping Services

TC Enterprises

Blunt YK

PH8 Beauty Boutique

Innovation Award of Excellence

ArTech Engrave

Bella Dance Academy

Blachford Lake Lodge

Copperhouse Eatery & Lounge

Etandah Organic Day Spa

Juniper Health

Stanley Boxing & Fitness