Tim Mercer returns to NWT legislature following reviews

Tim Mercer will resume work at the Northwest Territories legislature next week following the conclusion of two reviews related to his office.

Ottawa-based Quintet Consulting spent half a year reviewing the legislature’s workplace and investigating Mercer’s conduct as its clerk. In two reports, Quintet declared the workplace was “divided” but not toxic and upheld one of four complaints about Mercer’s conduct.

Quintet concluded Mercer had breached confidentiality and a code of conduct in publicly discussing the detail of prior investigations into his actions, but decided separate complaints from then-chief electoral officer Nicole Latour, Tu Nedhé-Wiilideh MLA Steve Norn, and research advisor April Taylor were not founded.

An email sent to MLAs on behalf of Speaker of the House Frederick Blake Jr, seen by Cabin Radio, states Mercer will return to the legislature on October 14. He had been on administrative leave since February after Norn, Latour, and Taylor came forward with their allegations.

A spokesperson for the legislature acknowledged an email had been sent to staff but declined to confirm Mercer’s return, stating that to do so would “create a precedent by commenting on the employment status of staff.”

“I look forward to putting this matter behind me and moving on with my career in a productive way,” Mercer said in August, adding he accepted Quintet’s findings. Two of the complainants, though, said the firm had made a range of errors in its handling of their concerns and objected to the reports’ conclusions.

Blake has promised an action plan to deal with recommendations Quintet made.