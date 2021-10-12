Kelly McLeod named interim Gwich’in deputy grand chief

Kelly McLeod, president of the Nihtat Gwich’in Council, will become the Gwich’in Tribal Council’s interim deputy grand chief from November 1.

The position has been vacant since late deputy grand chief Kristine McLeod passed away unexpectedly in early August.

“Kelly and Kristine share the same values and thoughts about serving our Gwich’in Nation, and it was appropriate for our board to appoint Nihtat President Kelly McLeod as the interim deputy grand chief,” Grand Chief Ken Kyikavichik was quoted as saying.

“I know that Kelly clearly understands his sister’s vision and what she had planned to accomplish. We are in very good hands until a longer-term decision can be made.”

In a Tuesday morning statement, the council said McLeod’s appointment was confirmed by its board of directors during a September meeting in Aklavik.

McLeod will hold the position until the rescheduled 2021 annual general assembly is held in February 2022.