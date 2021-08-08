Kristine McLeod, Gwich’in deputy grand chief, passes away

Deputy Grand Chief Kristine McLeod has passed away suddenly, the Gwich’in Tribal Council said on Sunday evening.

Residents in the Beaufort Delta said McLeod had been involved in an incident on the Inuvik-Tuktoyaktuk Highway earlier on Sunday. Few details of what took place were immediately available.

Police in the NWT did not respond to a morning request for information. Officials in Tuktoyaktuk said an accident was reported to have taken place some 20 km outside Inuvik.

The Gwich’in Tribal Council announced McLeod’s passing in a short statement on Facebook, confirming the news with “profound sadness and heavy hearts.”

“At this moment, the thoughts, prayers, and attention of our organization and Nation are with the McLeod and Semmler families,” the statement continued.

McLeod had served as deputy grand chief for almost a year after being elected to the role in September 2020.

“The board, executive, and staff of the GTC mourn the immeasurable loss of our friend, relative, mother, and leader,” the council’s statement concluded.

On Twitter, NWT Premier Caroline Cochrane wrote: “Kristine McLeod spent her life working for the Gwich’in people. She wanted a better future for the Gwich’in and was dedicated to achieving this.

“My heart is with her family and friends during this tragic time.”

More follows.

Meaghan Brackenbury contributed reporting.