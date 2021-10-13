Covid-19 outbreaks at Inuvik shelter and Hay River school

The NWT on Wednesday declared localized Covid-19 outbreaks at an Inuvik shelter and Hay River’s Diamond Jenness Secondary School.

In a news release, the territory confirmed three Covid-19 infections in people who had attended Inuvik’s shelter and the town’s warming shelter on both Berger St and Distributor St. Shelter staff and users are being tested.

“Anyone, including all clients and workers, who has been present at any of the shelter locations at any time from October 6 onward should call Inuvik Public Health at (867) 777-7246 for isolation advice and to arrange for testing,” Wednesday’s news release stated.

In Hay River, the outbreak at Diamond Jenness affects students in grades 10 and 11.

“Students in the impacted classrooms have been contacted by school administration and provided information on the necessary next steps,” the territory said. “Students in the impacted grades are required to get a test as soon as possible and to follow up with a day 10 test.”

Hay River’s schools are currently open as usual. Fully vaccinated students in those grades can continue in-person learning, the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer said, adding: “If any signs or symptoms present, even minor ones, isolate and contact public health to arrange for testing.”

Students who aren’t fully vaccinated are told to move to online learning.