No date for MLAs to sit as legislature grinds to halt over Covid-19

The date for NWT MLAs to begin their fall sitting has been delayed again, this time indefinitely, over the Covid-19 outbreak both in Yellowknife and at the territorial legislature itself.

Speaker of the House Frederick Blake Jr had already postponed the fall sitting by a week, moving it from October 14 to October 21 and moving the sitting entirely online over the threat of Covid-19. Yellowknife currently has 205 active cases.

However, late on Friday afternoon, the legislature announced a further delay with no immediate guidance as to when that sitting might now take place.

In a statement, the legislature said new sitting dates “will follow next week.”

The outbreak at the legislature has affected some of its technical staff, in turn compromising its ability to manage online sessions such as those that would be required to hold the fall sitting virtually.

The same issue had already led adjudicator Ronald Barclay to indefinitely postpone the inquiry into whether MLA Steve Norn broke the MLAs’ code of conduct earlier this year. The legislature was providing technical support to that hearing, which will now resume at a date to be determined.