YWCA NWT launches 2021 holiday family sponsorship

The YWCA NWT on Monday launched its 2021 campaign to sponsor gifts and food that will give families a holiday “they may otherwise not have.”

The organization coordinates sponsorship for single and couple families who are current or former YWCA clients, with families ranging from one to six children.

A set of gift guidelines sets out how prospective sponsors can help.

“Many of our clients must choose basic necessities over buying gifts for their children or food for a special meal, and this past year has put a tremendous financial strain on many of the families in our housing programs,” said Hawa Dumbuya-Sesay, YWCA NWT’s executive director, in a news release.

“We’re seeing an unprecedented level of need and our local community has always demonstrated they care and shown families in our housing programs they are supported.

“Sponsoring a local family is a great way to give hope and happiness to those who need it most this holiday season.”

If you’d like to sponsor a family, you are asked to register by December 3.

Gifts and grocery cards are dropped off in mid-December.