Yellowknife begins work to recruit new fire chief

The City of Yellowknife has posted recruitment ads seeking an “energetic, forward-thinking, transformational leader” to become the territorial capital’s new fire chief.

Former fire chief John Fredericks, who is understood to have been unwell for much of the past year, was reported to no longer be in the position as of early October.

The city and Fredericks are understood to have parted on poor terms.

In a sign that Fredericks’ departure may be complex, asked only how long the post had been unfilled, a City Hall spokesperson said after three days a response was still being drawn up.

After another three days, no response had been provided.

Fredericks is still listed as the city’s fire chief in several areas of the municipality’s website. He took the job in late 2016, reportedly moving from Kirkland Lake, Ontario to lead Yellowknife’s fire hall.

Fredericks earlier told Cabin Radio he had been instructed by his lawyers not to discuss his departure.

Advertisements seeking a new fire chief on the websites of Municipal World and the Ontario Association of Fire Chiefs provide contact details for recruitment firm Leadership Source.

Those ads say the city’s next fire chief will be stepping into a “highly visible” role where they must demonstrate “relentless commitment to high professional standards and the pursuit of accountability, credibility, results, and collaboration.”