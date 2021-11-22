Applications open for YK’s community and heritage grants

The City of Yellowknife is now accepting applications for community and heritage grants.

The community grant is for non-profit projects that “align with council’s goals and objectives, have a clear community impact, and respond to community needs,” according to a city news release.

Heritage committee grants fund “groups with projects that celebrate Yellowknife’s history and culture.” Past projects have included photo displays, mobile apps, and public art.

Interested groups have until 5pm on January 17, 2022 to apply.

A full list of grants and application forms can be found on the City of Yellowknife’s website.