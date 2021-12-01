WSCC charges Diavik over worker’s rockfall injury

The Workers’ Safety and Compensation Commission says it has laid nine charges against the NWT’s Diavik diamond mine over a November 2020 incident that injured a worker.

The commission, known as the WSCC, said on Wednesday the charges related to a worker who was injured when a slab of rock fell on his excavator as he was attempting to move rock after a blast.

Diavik is charged with “multiple counts alleging various offences in violation of the Mine Health and Safety Act,” a WSCC news release stated, “including failing to take every reasonable measure and precaution to protect the health and safety of employees and ensuring that all supervisors are properly trained in safe work and safe blasting procedures.”

Diavik Diamond Mines, the mine manager, the blasting supervisor, and the shift boss all face charges according to the WSCC, which said an initial January 18 court date had been set.

In a brief statement, a spokesperson for Diavik said no comment would be made “as there is an ongoing legal process.”