Norman Wells continues work to expand landfill

The Town of Norman Wells says it needs to manage the community’s landfill “more diligently” as expansion work continues.

In an online update on Monday, the town said the solid waste facility – established in 1997 – needs to be better managed in order to remain in compliance with its water licence.

After around two years of work, town council passed a bylaw in September that sets out waste collection and transportation rules and facility fees and regulations. Two staff now work at the site.

Before 2021, the landfill had no controls or supervision, leading to the likes of industrial vehicles, tanks, drums, and glass cylinders being dumped.

Work to expand the landfill has so far involved clearing trees and decommissioning groundwater monitoring wells.

In the next year, the town says it will create a dump area for businesses and contractors, install new monitoring wells, create storm ditches, and build a new fence.

Norman Wells is not the only NWT community in need of more room at the dump.

In August, the federal and territorial governments announced $25.3 million for NWT infrastructure projects. Those include a new landfill cell in Yellowknife and increasing landfill capacity in Enterprise, Łutsël K’é, Fort Resolution, Hay River, Kakisa, Fort Liard, Fort Simpson, Jean Marie River, Nahanni Butte, and Sambaa K’e.