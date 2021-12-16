Angela Bigg becomes Diavik’s first female president

The NWT’s Diavik diamond mine on Thursday said Angela Bigg will succeed Richard Storrie as its president and chief operating officer.

Bigg, formerly the mine’s general manager, has been at Diavik since 2017. She becomes the mine’s first female president, owner Rio Tinto said in a news release. The appointment takes effect on Sunday.

Storrie was said by Rio Tinto to be leaving to pursue other opportunities.

In a statement, Bigg described the privilege of being able to lead Diavik.

“During my time with Diavik, I have continued to be inspired by the innovative and hard-working individuals that make up our team,” she wrote.

“Without their dedication and effort, we would not be the world-class diamond mine we are today. I will ensure that we continue on our path of excellence to leave a lasting, positive legacy in the Northwest Territories.”

Sinead Kaufman, chief executive of Rio Tinto Minerals, said Bigg had a “deep knowledge of our people and our operations, as well as established relationships with local communities.”

Kaufman thanked Storrie for 26 years of service at Rio Tinto, praising his “great leadership and genuine care.”

Diavik employs around 1,100 people, of which just under 500 are northerners. The mine has been operating since 2003 and is set to continue until 2025.