Mud Bucket Challenge raises $160,000 for Stanton Foundation

NWT residents dumping buckets of mud on themselves this year have raised $160,000 for the Stanton Territorial Hospital Foundation.

The pandemic-friendly fundraiser was held for its second year by the CIBC Run for our Lives Committee, replacing a mud run staged annually pre-Covid. Funds raised help people with cancer in the NWT and Nunavut’s Kitikmeot.

This year’s events included a dunk tank filled with mud at Folk on the Rocks, MLAs dumping mud on their heads, and residents challenging their friends and family to donate.

Donations from 2021 will go toward a mammography machine with an advanced form of imaging that can improve breast cancer diagnosis.

The cost of the machine is $529,000.

“The money raised will help improve cancer programs and healthcare right here at the Stanton Territorial Hospital,” Natalie Kellar, chair of the Run for Our Lives Committee, was quoted as saying.

“We couldn’t make this happen without the commitment of our businesses and the incredible support of NWT residents.”

Last year, the group raised more than $76,000 toward hospital equipment.

Over the past 16 years, the committee has raised nearly $1.5 million to purchase equipment like a CT virtual colonoscopy machine, specialized thermostats for cancer patients to use during their chemotherapy treatments, a VeinViewer, a bell of hope which patients ring when reaching milestones in their treatment, and various day-to-day items for patients.