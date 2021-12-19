Habitat for Humanity looks to Hay River for next build

Habitat for Humanity NWT has asked the Town of Hay River to donate a plot of land for one of the charity’s two planned builds in 2022.

The group builds homes for NWT families in search of somewhere affordable to live. Documents for Hay River council’s Monday meeting suggest councillors will decide whether to approve donation of a lot toward the project.

Council is currently considering whether to dispose of 10 Vale Island lots that would be zoned for modular homes. Those lots are valued at $19,000 to $31,000. Town staff recommend donating one of them to Habitat.

The charity has asked if it can assess the lots being considered to ensure the most suitable one is chosen.

“In 2022, we would like to expand our builds to another northern community and are interested in partnering with the Town of Hay River to provide a family in the community with a decent, affordable place to live,” a letter from Habitat to the town states.

“We understand the lack of suitable, affordable housing is a major issue in Hay River, and we look forward to this new partnership to help local families enhance their quality of life and help build stronger neighbourhoods.”

The organization said it has shifted to modular builds because donations of building materials are hard to come by and the pandemic has limited the number of volunteers and contractors available.

“Through government, business, and community contributions, we raise funds to purchase the modular homes and place them on suitable building lots,” Habitat said.

The Lafferty family in Yellowknife and Charlo family in Dettah recently moved into their new modular homes, with an official ceremony to come in the spring.

In a news release earlier this week, Habitat said its 2022 plan includes one home in Yellowknife and one elsewhere.