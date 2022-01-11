No hospitalizations as NWT moves beyond 900 active cases

The Northwest Territories now has 910 active Covid-19 cases but there remain no hospitalizations associated with the current outbreak, data published on Monday suggests.

The active case count has increased by 220 since Friday and now represents a sizeable portion of the territory’s 45,000 or so inhabitants. There were 324 new cases reported since Friday and 104 recoveries.

More than 900 infections – all assumed by territorial health officials to be the Omicron variant – have been reported in the NWT since January began, a figure that took the Delta variant a month and a half.

There remain 62 hospitalizations related to Covid-19 in the territory since the pandemic began, a figure that has not budged since mid-December. Intensive care admissions have remained unchanged in that time – 20 since the pandemic began – as have related deaths in the NWT, all 12 attributed to the Delta variant between August and November last year.

Yellowknife had 515 active cases on Monday, up from 411 on Friday. The Tłı̨chǫ communities had 140, up from 85, and the Beaufort Delta reported 118, up from 95.

The Dehcho communities have 56 active cases, up from 38 on Friday. Hay River has 36, up from 26; the Sahtu has 24, up from 21; and Fort Smith has 21, up from 14.

Active case counts by community as of Monday, January 10:

Beaufort Delta: Aklavik 56, Fort McPherson eight, Inuvik 39, Tsiigehtchic eight, Tuktoyaktuk seven

Dehcho: Fort Providence 42, Fort Simpson 11, Wrigley three

South Slave: Hay River 36, Fort Resolution one, Fort Smith 21

Sahtu: Délı̨nę three, Fort Good Hope nine, Norman Wells nine

Tłı̨chǫ: Behchokǫ̀ 83, Whatì 57

North Slave: Łútsël K’é eight, Yellowknife 504

(Note: Figures for individual Sahtu and North Slave communities provided by the NWT government do not sum to GNWT figures given for the Sahtu and Yellowknife regions.)