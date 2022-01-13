Covid-19 rapid tests coming to Fort Smith and Hay River

Travellers at the Hay River and Fort Smith airports, and those arriving into Fort Smith by winter road, will soon have access to Covid-19 rapid tests.

The territorial government said tests would become available at the two airports from Saturday, January 15, and people arriving by winter road from Fort Chipewyan can access tests from Sunday, January 16.

Tests are already available at the Yellowknife and Inuvik airports and at other highway entry points to the territory, though there have been distribution hiccups.

If you’re flying into the NWT, the territorial government wants you to take a test within 24 hours of arrival and again 72 hours later.

NWT residents using the winter road to Fort Smith will need “proof of travel from or through Fort Chipewyan,” though the territory did not specify what that might look like, and an approved self-isolation plan. Head to the airport from 3pm till 4pm each Sunday or 4pm-5pm on weekdays to pick up tests.

Non-residents using the same road need to also show an exemption to enter the territory from the chief public health officer.