RCMP arrest suspect in Hay River homicide

RCMP say they have arrested a suspect in connection with the homicide of a 24-year-old man in Hay River earlier this month.

Police issued a Canada-wide warrant for Riley Jordan Moyah, 23, on Friday afternoon after a medical examiner ruled the death a homicide.

In an update on Saturday, police said Moyah was arrested in Alberta on Friday evening.

Police did not state if Moyah had received any criminal charges, but indicated he will appear in NWT territorial court next week. RCMP could not immediately be reached for comment.

RCMP discovered the body of the 24-year-old man, who has not been publicly identified, at a location on Lagoon Road on the morning of January 16.

Police said their investigation found the man had “sustained injuries” and died at the scene. An autopsy on Thursday determined the cause of death was homicide.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Hay River RCMP at (867) 874-1111 or Crime Stoppers at http://www.p3tips.com.