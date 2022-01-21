RCMP issue arrest warrant for suspect in Hay River death

RCMP are now classifying the death of a man in Hay River earlier this month as a homicide and are looking for a suspect believed to be in Alberta.

Police found the body of the 24-year-old man, who has not been publicly identified, at a location on Lagoon Road at approximately 9am on Sunday. They initially described the death as being suspicious.

In an update on Friday afternoon, RCMP said an autopsy conducted in Edmonton on Thursday has determined the cause of death was homicide.

Police have now issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for 23-year-old Riley Jordan Moyah from Alberta in connection with the death.

RCMP is asking anyone with information about the incident or Moyah’s whereabouts to call the Hay River detachment at (867) 874-1111 or to contact Crime Stoppers.