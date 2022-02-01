Covid-19 outbreaks at St Joe’s and Inuvik long-term care

The Northwest Territories government announced a Covid-19 outbreak at Inuvik Regional Hospital’s long term-care unit, and a separate outbreak at École St Joseph School in Yellowknife, over the weekend.

Anyone who was at the long-term care unit as of Saturday, January 29, or École St Joseph School as of Sunday, January 30, is advised to self monitor and – if they develop symptoms – to isolate and arrange for testing at a testing site or using an at-home test. Anyone who tests positive using an at-home test is asked to notify Protect NWT.

There are currently 938 active cases of Covid-19 across the territory, a drop in numbers from the 1,039 cases that were reported on Friday.

Health officials have said Covid-19 modelling projects the territory will see more than 100 new daily infections until mid-February. Real data indicates the territory may have passed the peak of the Omicron wave in mid-January.

The NWT government updates data on its Covid-19 dashboard every weekday evening, including community-level data on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.