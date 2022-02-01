YK police investigating break and enter at downtown business

Police in Yellowknife are investigating a break and enter after the door window of ReLeaf NT and Hungry Wolf’s shared entrance was smashed, and a business broken into.

RCMP said officers and police dogs responded to an alarm at 7:12am. When they arrived, police said they found the broken window and evidence of forced entry into a business.

The two establishments share an entrance foyer. Hungry Wolf owner Reginald Drummond said his restaurant was not broken into.

Drummond said glass from the broken window needs to be cleaned up, and a replacement door must be installed.

“We are affected because we can’t open,” he told Cabin Radio. “There’s glass everywhere we have to clean up, we’re trying to get a new door replaced because it’s freezing out in the hallway.”

The restaurant is hoping to open at 4pm on Tuesday.

ReLeaf NT could not immediately be reached for comment.

Police said “miscellaneous items” from the business are suspected to have been stolen, although an investigation is ongoing.

Around 9am this morning, an RCMP officer was marking the sidewalk in front of the building. Officers on scene said they could not provide more details as the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Yellowknife detachment at (867) 669-1111 or to contact Crime Stoppers.