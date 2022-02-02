Covid-19 outbreak at Inuvik warming shelter, Inclusion NWT

The Northwest Territories government announced two new Covid-19 outbreak sites on Tuesday night: one at the warming shelter in Inuvik, and the other at the Inclusion NWT building in Yellowknife.

Anyone who was at the shelter as of Tuesday, February 1, or Inclusion NWT as of Sunday, January 30, is advised to self-monitor, and – if they develop symptoms – to isolate and arrange for testing.

There are now 976 active cases of Covid-19 across the NWT compared to the 938 reported on Monday evening. Data from the territorial government indicates 290 cases were resolved between Monday and Tuesday night.

There have been 784 new infections in the last seven days, according to the territory’s latest numbers.

Health officials have said Covid-19 modelling projects the territory will see more than 100 new daily infections until mid-February. Real data indicates the territory may have passed the peak of the Omicron wave in mid-January