Covid-19 outbreaks declared at Yellowknife, Fort Smith jails

The Northwest Territories government declared a Covid-19 outbreak in the men’s unit of Fort Smith’s Correctional Complex on Monday.

Over the the weekend, the territorial government declared a Covid-19 outbreak at the North Slave Correctional Complex. A workplace outbreak was previously declared at the Yellowknife jail as of January 27.

Anyone who was at the jail in Yellowknife as of Sunday, February 13, or the men’s unit at the jail in Fort Smith as of Monday, February 14, is advised to self-monitor and, if they develop symptoms, to immediately isolate and arrange for testing.

New exposure notifications

The NWT government issued two new Covid-19 exposure notifications over the weekend.

An exposure notice was issued for the Tulita Sports Complex as of February 10 between 6:15pm and 9:10pm. Anyone who attended the complex during that period is advised to self-monitor, and if symptoms develop, to immediately isolate and seek testing. Anyone who is not fully vaccinated should get tested on day four if possible, whether or not they have symptoms.

An exposure notice was also issued for Air Tindi Flight 8T from Yellowknife to Łutsël K’é at 11am on February 10. All unvaccinated passengers are advised to isolate in place, and get tested on day eight or if symptoms occur. Unvaccinated passengers are advised to self-monitor for symptoms for 10 days from date of exposure and to get tested on day four or if symptoms occur.

913 active cases territory-wide

There are currently 913 active cases of Covid-19 across the territory with 318 in the Yellowknife region, 259 in the Beaufort Delta, 167 in Fort Smith, 68 in the Dehcho, 38 in the Hay River area, 34 in the Tłı̨chǫ region, and 29 in the Sahtu.

According to the NWT’s latest figures, between Friday and Monday evening, there were 352 new infections, 358 recovered cases, and two additional hospitalizations.

While Dr André Corriveau, the territory’s deputy chief public health officer, told reporters on February 9 that one additional person had died of Covid-19, the number of Covid-19 deaths listed on the territory’s Covid-19 dashboard has remained unchanged since the 17th death was reported on February 3.

The Covid-19 Secretariat told Cabin Radio before a death is officially added to that list, it must be verified through an internal process, including determining if Covid-19 was the cause of death. It said that confirmation process usually takes one to two days.