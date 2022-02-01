Seven NWT long-term care facilities at ‘outbreak alert level’

The Northwest Territories government has declared Covid-19 outbreaks at seven long-term care facilities across the territory saying they are at “outbreak alert level.”

Facilities in Yellowknife, Behchokǫ̀, Fort Simpson, Fort Smith, Norman Wells, Inuvik and Hay River are now closed to general visitation until the outbreaks are declared over. Palliative and essential visitation will continue.

The outbreaks affect Aven Manor in Yellowknife, Jimmy Erasmus Senior Home in Behchokǫ̀, Elder’s Care Home in Fort Simpson, Northern Lights Special Care Home in Fort Smith, Sahtú Dene Nechá Kǫ́ Long Term Care Facility in Norman Wells, and Charlotte Vehus Home in Inuvik, as of Monday, January 31.

Outbreaks were also declared at Inuvik Regional Hospital’s long-term care unit as of Saturday, January 29, and Woodland Manor long-term care in Hay River, as of Friday, January 28.

School outbreaks and flight exposure

On Tuesday morning, the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer also declared Covid-19 outbreaks at École Boréale School in Hay River as of Monday, January 31, Weledeh Catholic School in Yellowknife as of Sunday, January 30, and Sapphire Day Home in Yellowknife as of Thursday, January 27.

On Monday night, the NWT government declared an outbreak at École St. Joseph School in Yellowknife as of Sunday, January 30.

Anyone who has attended these sites since the dates of outbreak are advised to self-monitor for symptoms and use the territorial government’s online self-assessment tool. If people develop symptoms, it is recommended they arrange for testing at a testing site or using an at-home test. Anyone who tests positive for Covid-19 using a test kit should notify ProtectNWT.

Additionally, the NWT government issued a new exposure notification for Air Tindi Flight 8T 200 travelling from Yellowknife to Łútsël K’é on Thursday, January 27 at 11am.

Anyone who was on this flight who is not fully vaccinated is required to isolate in place and get tested on day eight or if symptoms develop. Passengers who are fully vaccinated should self-monitor for symptoms for 10 days from the date of exposure, and get tested on day four and if symptoms develop.

Finally, a workplace outbreak has been declared at the North Slave Correctional Centre as of Thursday, January 27. The Office of the Chief Public Health Officer said there is little risk to the public from this outbreak.