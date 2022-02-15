NWT Covid-19 isolation no longer rests on vaccination status

The Northwest Territories has altered its Covid-19 isolation requirements, shortening isolation in some scenarios and eliminating it in others.

The new rules remove differences in isolation based on vaccination status. Household contacts, previously asked to isolate for a full 10 days, must now isolate for seven days and wear a mask for an extra three days.

Close contacts who do not live together are no longer required to isolate for five to seven days. Now, all close contacts are expected only to self-monitor for 10 days from the date of exposure.

The new public health order went into effect on Monday at 5pm.



The GNWT’s website provides the latest guidance on medical isolation (if you test positive or are a close contact) and travel-related isolation for residents and others.



The isolation changes were announced as 352 new Covid-19 infections were reported, bringing the territory’s total active case count to 913.