YK’s Hungry Wolf restaurant reports break-in, theft

Just two weeks after suspected thieves broke into ReLeaf NT – which shares a foyer with Hungry Wolf restaurant in downtown Yellowknife – another break-in has happened at the building. This time, the restaurant says they were the victim.

Reg Drummond, the owner of Hungry Wolf, told Cabin Radio the windows of the doors at the entrance of the foyer and the restaurant were both shattered, and four bottles of alcohol were stolen. He said the cash machine in the lobby was also broken.

“This kind of stuff happened only two weeks ago to ReLeaf, and now this week it’s us,” Drummond said. “It seems like they don’t want to stop.”

Drummond said it will cost him $1,200 just to fix the doors.

“You get one good night and then now I’m going back three more steps.”

The Hungry Wolf hosted Valentine’s Day dinners on Monday night and had plans to remain closed today. Drummond said he’ll now be spending his day trying to fix the damage to the establishment.

Yellowknife RCMP said they received a complaint about the alarm at Hungry Wolf going off around 6am. Two police vehicles were seen outside of the restaurant shortly before 9am.

A police investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Yellowknife detachment at (867) 669-1111 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

On February 1, RCMP officers and police dogs responded to an alarm at the building and found a broken window and evidence of forced entry into ReLeaf NT. In that case, police said “miscellaneous items” were suspected to have been stolen from the business.

Hungry Wolf wasn’t broken into in that instance, but the restaurant lost business as it had to close for the day while the door was replaced and glass from the shattered window cleaned.