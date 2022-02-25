Public health emergency ending April 1, health minister says

The Northwest Territories minister of health and social services says the public health emergency, which allowed the territory to enact restrictions in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, will lift on April 1.

Julie Green made the announcement during a media briefing on Friday afternoon, saying all Covid-19 restrictions will end at that time. Previously, the minister and other health officials had pledged to end the public health emergency this spring, but had not specified a date.

“Over the last two years every NWT resident has made sacrifices to adapt to Covid-19. We are all tired of the pandemic and of the public health measures that have been necessary to keep us safe,” Green said.

“Throughout these two years, NWT residents, along with people around the world, have learned how to protect themselves and how to manage their own risk. We are now at the point where we must turn a corner and end the public health emergency because the risks associated with Covid-19 are no longer the emergency they once were.”

Before the public health emergency ends, the territorial government plans to ease several restrictions currently in place.

On March 1, as previously reported, restrictions on leisure travel in the NWT will end, while travellers will no longer be required to self-isolate, regardless of vaccination status. The NWT government will discontinue its contracts with hotels that were used as self-isolation centres.

People entering the territory will still have to complete a self-isolation plan and symptom monitoring. Testing requirements will remain in place for anyone headed to small communities, people entering the territory after international travel, and people who work with vulnerable populations.

The Office of the Chief Public Health Officer said self-isolation plans will allow it to continue monitoring Covid-19 risks and direct additional resources to communities if necessary.

Also starting on March 1, restrictions on all gatherings in the territory will end and the NWT government is terminating its proof-of-vaccination program for businesses. Since October, non-essential businesses and organizations have had the option to require proof of vaccination upon entry to increase capacity limits.

Businesses, organizations, employers and communities may choose to implement their own proof of vaccination requirements after March 1.

Mandatory masking in indoor public spaces will remain in place until April 1.

More follows.