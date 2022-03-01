YK Rainbow Coalition rebrands to Northern Mosaic Network

The Rainbow Coalition of Yellowknife will now be known as the Northern Mosaic Network, described by the organization as a complete rebrand in the works since 2020.

In a post to its Facebook page, the group said the change began because it recognized the term “rainbow coalition” – linked to advocacy within the Black LGBTQIPA+ community – was not appropriate for its work.

“Though the organization works to be inclusive of and provides services to all community members, it is not run by Black people and does not predominantly serve Black community members, therefore operating under the name of Rainbow Coalition is not appropriate,” the group said.

Yellowknife has been removed from its name to reflect the group’s territorial mandate.

A new website will launch this week with information about other changes the organization is implementing.