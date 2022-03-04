Public ‘dashboard’ will track NWT’s post-pandemic economic recovery

A website will be established this summer allowing residents to monitor the NWT’s post-pandemic economic recovery, the territory’s premier said this week.

Premier Caroline Cochrane told the NWT legislature the website will provide “easy access [to] a list of the social and economic indicators to reflect how we’re doing.”

Cochrane described the website as a “dashboard” similar to the one provided for Covid-19 statistics.

The exact information to be shared on the dashboard was not yet clear.

The premier announced its creation while responding to questions from Frame Lake MLA Kevin O’Reilly about the territory’s economic recovery from Covid-19, which devastated the NWT’s tourism industry among other impacts.

Emerging Stronger, the document guiding that economic recovery, will be updated in the coming months, Cochrane said, following feedback from Indigenous governments, the NWT Association of Communities, and business leaders.