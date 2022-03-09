The federal government is seeking proposals for community activities that commemorate the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on September 30.

Indigenous governments and organizations can apply to Canadian Heritage for up to $10,000 supporting projects that commemorate or increase awareness of the history and legacy of residential schools.

The application period closes at the end of April 11.

“When it comes to the commemoration of those who never returned home from residential schools, Indigenous leaders are best placed to address the priorities of survivors, their families and communities, as they work towards healing and closure,” Marc Miller, minister of Crown-Indigenous relations, said in a statement.

“We are committed to supporting them and community-led initiatives as we continue to build a more reconciled country for all.”

The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation became a federal statutory holiday in 2021. Territorial government employees in the NWT also receive a paid holiday to observe the significance of the day.

A round-the-clock National Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line can assist former residential school students at 1-866-925-4419. The Hope for Wellness Help Line provides support to Indigenous people at 1-855-242-3310.